Selfridges granted licence to host weddings
Couples will soon be able to get married in Selfridges as the central London department store has been granted a licence to host weddings.
The Oxford Street store has created a wedding suite on the fourth floor of the Grade II-listed building.
The Treehouse, Dilly and Bulgari hotels have also been granted wedding licences this year as has Bateaux London, a fine dining boat experience.
The former base of the London Scottish Regiment can also host ceremonies.
It is hoped these venues can help clear the backlog of weddings created due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Alison Cathcart, superintendent registrar at Westminster City Council, said they were delighted to have another venue to provide more choice for couples and to also help with the backlog as a result of Covid.
"In Westminster we're lucky we can offer destination weddings so it's about offering a choice, and offering another option that's interesting and different," she said.
Rebecca Warburton, Selfridges director of events and customer experiences, said: "Bringing together some of our amazing experiences, we can't wait to create custom packages in celebration of people's love for each other."
The offering comes as the department store tries to recoup losses encountered due to the pandemic. In July it announced its total workforce across its four stores in England would be cut by 14%, with 450 roles closed.
As well as hosting weddings, it intends to offer floristry workshops, pampering sessions, out-of-hours children's parties in the toy department and private screenings at The Cinema at Selfridges.
