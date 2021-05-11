Dalston shooting: Patrick Anzy named by police as man killed
- Published
A man who was shot dead in east London has been named by police.
Patrick Anzy, 31, was found seriously injured in Gillett Square, Dalston, just before 01:00 BST on Saturday.
Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
Mr Anzy was attacked in nearby Boleyn Road, police said. No arrests have yet been made and witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Det Insp Andy McDonald said he believed there were a number of people in the area who may have seen or heard something.
"I am very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting who may have witnessed the murder," he said.
"Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick's family."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: yourlondon@bbc.co.uk