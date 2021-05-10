Maria Jane Rawlings: Murder charge over mum found dead near hospital
A man has been charged with murdering a mother of two who was found dead near a hospital in east London.
Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, who lived in the Chelmsford area of Essex, was found in a shrubbery in Romford on 4 May by a man who had been walking his dog.
Valentin Lazar, from Barking, has been charged with her murder, the Met Police said.
The 20-year-old is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Ms Rawlings had attended the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, on the evening of 3 May before she left on foot to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.
A post-mortem examination gave her preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt-force head trauma.
