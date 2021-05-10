Covid surge testing started in fourth London borough
Surge testing is taking place in a fourth London borough after cases of the South African Covid variant were identified in Notting Hill.
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said a "small number of cases" had been discovered around Portobello Road.
People living, working or visiting Colville ward or parts of Pembridge ward have been urged to get tested.
The council said the measure had been introduced as a "precaution".
Mobile testing units have been set up in Tavistock Square and All Saints Church while testing sites are also at 2-4 Malton Road.
Home testing kits are also available to collect from Kensington Leisure Centre in Silchester Road.
The council said surge testing was being carried out "as a precaution, and in order to help us better understand any potential infection".
Elsewhere in London, surge testing is being carried out in parts of Hillingdon, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Hounslow.