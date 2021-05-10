BBC News

Maria Jane Rawlings: Murder arrest after mum found dead near hospital

image captionMaria Jane Rawlings had attended King George's Hospital on Monday evening, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother of two was discovered dead in east London.

Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, who lived in the Chelmsford area of Essex, was found in a shrubbery in Romford on 4 May by a man who had been walking his dog.

A post-mortem examination gave her preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt-force head trauma.

The Met said a 20-year-old man had been held on Sunday and remains in custody.

Ms Rawlings' family have been informed, the force added.

image captionFlowers left at Little Heath, Romford, east London, where Maria Jane Rawlings was found dead by a man walking his dog

The mother of two had attended the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, on Monday evening before leaving on foot to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

Detectives previously said they believed someone may have approached her while she was walking on that road.

Det Ch Insp David Hillier said: "My thoughts remain with Maria's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police."

