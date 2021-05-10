River Thames: Rescuers try to save stranded whale for second time
Rescuers are attempting to catch a whale stranded in the River Thames in south west London for the second time.
The whale, believed to be a baby minke, was first spotted on Sunday near Barnes Bridge, before becoming stuck on Richmond Lock's boat rollers.
RNLI teams managed to save the whale but it escaped an inflatable cushion that was guiding it while it was being towed to safety at 01:00 BST.
It was later found at about 10:00 a few miles along the river in Teddington.
It is believed the whale may have some injuries.
The BBC's Matt Graveling, at the scene earlier, said the future of the whale "still hangs in the balance".
The Port of London Authority, which owns and operates the lock, said the whale had become stranded at about 19:00 BST.
RNLI rescuers arrived at about 21:00 to help the animal, which is approximately 3-4m (10-13ft) long, off the concrete.
They were joined by fire crews and marine rescue divers, who tried for several hours to float the whale.
The whale has returned up river to #Teddington Lock. @rnli_teddington in attendance monitoring the situation. Husband monitoring from a safer distance on shore. @BBCLondonNews #Whale pic.twitter.com/LvLy4vSrqc— Fiona Adams (@Fifi_adams) May 10, 2021
The lock is situated between Teddington and Richmond, comprising of three vertical steel gates suspended from a footbridge.
Glen Nicolaides from London Fire Brigade said the whale was in the process of being moved to a more stable location where it would be assessed to determine the scale of its injuries and whether it could be released.
Jake Manketo, 20, from Richmond, added: "Everyone here is just hoping they get it out.
"We couldn't believe our eyes when we first saw the poor fella, not every day something like this happens in Richmond."
Minke whales are the smallest of the great whales, growing to about 10m (33ft) and can usually be found throughout the northern Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Their range extends from the ice edge in the Arctic during the summer to near the equator during winter.