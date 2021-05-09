Investigation launched after newborn baby found dead in canal
The body of a newborn baby has been found in a canal in north west London, the Met Police has said.
Officers and paramedics were called at 13:19 BST to the Grand Union Canal near to Old Oak Lane after the baby was seen in the water.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and the Met has launched an "urgent" investigation.
A Met spokesman said: "We urge the baby's mother to seek medical assistance by dialling 999."
Witnesses said dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles attended the scene, close to an industrial estate in Park Royal.
A number of roads and pathways have been cordoned off and officers have said the cordons could be in place for "hours".
Emergency staff wearing diving suits could also be seen walking close to where the discovery was made.