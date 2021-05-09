Selfridges: Eight arrested after man stabbed inside Oxford Street store
- Published
Eight people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg in Selfridges in central London.
The Met Police said a fight broke out at the Oxford Street shop just after 19:30 BST on Saturday.
Footage posted on Twitter shows a man wielding a knife in front of shocked shoppers inside the famous department store.
Another man can be seen throwing a mannequin onto the floor before two other men start fighting.
The clip then shows the group making their way to another part of the store as security guards follow.
The victim, aged 20, was taken to hospital and later discharged, but was then arrested on suspicion of affray.
Six other men, aged between 18 and 26 as well as a 20-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of affray and GBH.
All eight remain in custody, the Met Police said.