Belly Mujinga: Inquest to be held into 'virus cough attack' death
By Rianna Croxford
BBC News
- Published
An inquest is to be held into the death of a transport worker who died with Covid-19 after allegedly being spat on.
Belly Mujjinga, 47, died last April after she was reportedly coughed on by a customer at London Victoria station.
The decision comes after BBC Panorama raised questions about the inquiries carried out by her employer and police.
Her family has campaigned for an inquest and Senior Coroner Andrew Walker confirmed one would take place as her death may have been "unnatural".
He said that there are concerns about the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the deployment of Ms Mujinga at Victoria station.
Two other employees also became unwell while working at the station, one of whom died from a Covid-19 infection, Mr Walker told a hearing at North London Coroner's Court.
Ms Mujinga worked as a sales clerk for Govia Thameslink Railway. She suffered from a condition known as sarcoidosis, which affected her throat and lungs, and had made it difficult for her to breathe.
On 21 March 2020, she was on duty on the station concourse with her friend and colleague Motolani Sunmola, when they were involved in an incident with a customer.
Ms Sunmola, 52, told the BBC Panorama programme they were approached by a man who coughed on them and said: "You know I have the virus."
British Transport Police investigated but concluded there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.
Mr Walker said there was reason to suspect the death was "unnatural" and may have involved "human error".
He said the incident took place at a time when there was a "recognised increased risk for frontline workers over PPE" and therefore concerns about its provision by her employer, Govia Thameslink Railway.
The British Transport Police, Govia Thameslink Railway and the Department for Transport were also in attendance at Friday's hearing.
Mr Walker will issue a date for the inquest in due course.