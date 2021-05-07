Coronavirus: Surge testing in Ruislip after South African variant found
Surge testing is taking place in parts of west London after a case of the South African Covid variant was found.
People living in Ruislip are being encouraged to get themselves tested to prevent the mutant strain spreading further.
Testing will be carried out in the HA4 postcode area of the London borough of Hillingdon.
The government said the person who tested positive had self-isolated and their contacts had been notified.
Hillingdon Council's community testing team will be offering door-to-door PCR home testing in the affected areas for anyone aged over 11, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
A statement said: "This case cannot be traced back to international travel, and the infected person has completed self-isolation in line with government guidance.
"Robust contact tracing has taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate.
"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, or that the regulated vaccine would not protect against it."
People who do not have symptoms can get tested by visiting test sites at South Ruislip Young People's Centre and the Haste Hill Golf Course in Northwood.