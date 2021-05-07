Poplar fire: Middle blocks of tower block ablaze
- Published
A fire has broken out at a 19-storey tower block in Poplar, east London.
Photos from the scene show billowing black smoke reaching the top of the building on Fairmont Avenue.
Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors of the tower block are alight, London Fire Brigade said. More then 125 firefighters have been sent to the scene.
"A number of people" have been treated there, the London Ambulance Service said.
A spokeswoman added: "We were called at 09:05 and have sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, clinical team managers, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, an emergency planning and resilience officer, and our hazardous area response teams."
Control officers took the first calls about the fire at 08:55 BST, London Fire Brigade said.
Crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow and Whitechapel fire stations are at the scene.