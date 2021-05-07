Maria Jane Rawlings: Mum found dead near hospital was murdered
- Published
A mother-of-two whose body was found by a dog walker in shrubbery in east London is believed to have been murdered, police have said.
Detectives say Maria Jane Rawlings attended King George's Hospital, in Ilford, on 3 May and left on foot in the direction of the A12.
They believe the 45-year-old, from Chelmsford, Essex, was approached by someone while walking on Barley Lane.
Her body was found at about 14:00 BST the following day in Little Heath.
A post mortem revealed the cause of death as "neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma".
Det Ch Insp David Hillier said Ms Rawlings' family are being supported by specialist officers.
He added: "My team and I are working around the clock, following a number of enquiries in our work to establish what happened to Maria.
"I want to hear from anyone who knew Maria and knows about where she had been and who she had been associating with."
Patrols increased
Ch Supt Stephen Clayman said patrols in the area will be increased in the coming days.
He said: "I understand the concerns around safety that will arise from this, particularly from women.
"Community safety remains a high priority and I urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to my officers when you see them or contact us."