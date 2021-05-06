Ilford worshippers pelted with eggs in ‘Islamophobic' attack
Worshippers were pelted with eggs outside an east London mosque in a "truly appalling" attack, police said.
Five people were hit with eggs outside the Ilford Islamic Centre in Albert Road, Ilford, around 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
MP for Ilford South Sam Tarry tweeted he was "shocked and saddened" by the "Islamophobic attack".
The attack comes as worshippers mark Ramadan. Police are investigating the incident, the Met said.
Mr Tarry said: "These disgraceful acts of violence and hatred have no place in Ilford, and I hope that the perpetrators face justice as soon as possible."
No arrests have yet been made but patrols have been stepped up in the area, police added.
Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman said: "This attack on worshippers at the Albert Road mosque is truly appalling and impacts on not only those who were present at the time, but our whole community.
"The council and police are working together to investigate this crime and support residents in the area. We will be closely monitoring the situation.
"There is a strong sense of community spirit in our borough, and such incidents will not be tolerated."
Ilford Islamic Centre has been contacted for comment.