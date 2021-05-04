Brent Cross: Man stabbed to death in shopping centre
A man has been stabbed to death in a north London shopping centre.
The 21-year-old was found fatally wounded after police were called to Brent Cross shopping centre at 18:45 BST over reports of a fight.
First aid was given to the man but he died at the scene. The Met Police said it was working to inform his next of kin.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while another man has been held on suspicion of affray.
Both remain in custody.
Members of the public and police officers gave first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived.
Ch Supt Sara Leach said she wanted to thank those in the centre who had tried to help, saying they had shown "considerable courage".
She added: "Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already under way.
"We will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible."