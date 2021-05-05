Aspley House: Napoleon bronze death mask restored
A death mask of Napoleon Bonaparte has been cleaned and conserved to mark the 200th anniversary of the French emperor's death.
The bronze - a direct impression of Napoleon's face when he died - will be on display at Apsley House in central London.
The Hyde Park townhouse - home of Napoleon's arch nemesis the Duke of Wellington - reopens later this month.
Napoleon died in exile at the age of 51 exactly 200 years ago, on 5 May 1821.
Napoleon as Mars the Peacemaker has also been cleaned ready for the reopening on 19 May.
The 11ft 3½ (3.45m) statue by Antonio Canova depicts the 5ft 6in (1.67m) dictator as the Roman god Mars.
Sculpted between 1802 and 1806, it was declared "too athletic" by Napoleon and never displayed in public.
After the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, in which Napoleon was defeated by the Duke of Wellington, it was bought by the British government and given to the duke as a gift.