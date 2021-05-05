Met PC showed 'racial bias' in Southwark stop and search
- Published
A Range Rover driver who was handcuffed and faced with a Taser during a stop and search was racially profiled by a Met officer, a watchdog has found.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer had a case to answer for misconduct due to bias linked to the driver's race.
The man, 27, was stopped on Old Kent Road, Southwark, on 2 May last year.
He was handcuffed while his car and three passengers were searched for drugs, the IOPC said.
During the stop, the officer also drew his Taser - aiming a red dot at the man's body.
The IOPC upheld complaints that the driver, who was black, had been racially profiled and that the officer had failed to provide adequate reasons for the search.
He also failed to wear proper personal protective equipment to stop the spread of Covid-19, the IOPC said.
Met bosses said the issue would be dealt with internally.
'Very intrusive'
The IOPC rejected the driver's complaints that excessive force was used, that his car and mobile were damaged and that officers failed to observe data protection rules.
However, investigators did find the officer could have de-escalated the situation rather than handcuffing the man and using the Taser.
IOPC's Sal Naseem said: "Our investigation found evidence that racial bias played a part in an officer's decision to stop the member of the public.
"The officer will now have to reflect and learn from this.
"It is this sort of incident that can undermine the legitimacy of stop and search as a policing tactic."