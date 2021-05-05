Mayra Zulfiqar shooting: Two men sought over killing of Londoner in Lahore
- Published
Police in Pakistan are searching for two men following the fatal shooting of a British woman in Lahore.
Mahira Zulfiqar, 26, was found in a pool of blood in her flat on Monday.
Punjab Police, citing an initial post-mortem report, told English-language newspaper Dawn that Ms Zulfiqar had been shot in the neck and arm.
The law graduate from London had been threatened by two men who both wanted to marry her, according to legal documents seen by the BBC.
The chief investigating officer in the murder inquiry told the BBC that police teams were targeting addresses in Islamabad and Lahore but that no arrests had yet been made.
'Dire consequences'
A police report said Ms Zulfiqar's uncle, Mohammad Nazeer, found her body after receiving a phone call from her father in London to say she had been killed.
Mr Nazeer also said Ms Zulfiqar had told him she had become embroiled in a dispute with two male friends after she had refused their marriage proposals, and that they had threatened her with "dire consequences".
Sayyed Ali, an operations superintendent at Punjab Police, told Dawn that forensic experts had visited and cordoned off the scene.
"We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage," he said, adding that Ms Zulfiqar's phone had been found near her body.
He told Dawn that the phone was being analysed and that CCTV footage was also being examined.
In a statement, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."