Appeal to trace baby in need of urgent medical treatment at hospital
The parents of a newborn girl are being urged to take her to hospital for an urgent assessment.
During a routine post-natal appointment, staff noticed the week-old baby had symptoms consistent with a serious respiratory condition.
Police said parents Azara and Machel Graham were urged to take her to A&E but did not do so.
Officers have been to their Southwark home, in south London, but have not found them.
Det Ch Insp Lucy O'Connor, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police, said officers were becoming increasingly concerned and said her parents could be putting her health at risk.
She added there will be a time and place to explore their reasons but right now the police's priority was the baby's safety.
It is thought the family are with relatives or other associates.