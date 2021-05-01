Covid surge testing expanded in parts of Tower Hamlets
Surge testing has been expanded to another borough in east London after cases of the Brazilian and South African Covid variants were identified.
Residents living in certain postcodes in Tower Hamlets have been urged to take tests to contain the spread.
Tower Hamlets Council said a "small number" of the variants had been identified and extra testing sites were being set up.
Surge testing has recently been started in parts of nearby Redbridge.
Cases of the two variants have been identified in 10 sub-districts in the postcodes E1, E2, E3 and E14.
"To help us contain these variants of concern, we are strongly encouraging everyone over the age of 11 in these areas to get tested, even if they don't have symptoms," Tower Hamlets Council said.
A testing unit will open at Gouldman House in Bethnal Green in addition to current testing sites.