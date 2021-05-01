Netflix reality stars fined for abusing cabin crew on flight
- Published
Three stars of a Netflix reality TV show were each fined nearly £3,000 for being abusive to cabin crew as they flew back to the UK from filming.
Too Hot to Handle contestants Matthew Mawhinney, 29, Harry Johnson, 28, and Beaux Greenslade, 23, were arrested after landing at Heathrow in February.
Mawhinney, the son of a former attorney general, shouted "look up who my mum is" when he was refused more alcohol on the plane, a court heard.
They each admitted two offences.
The trio had been had been filming on the Turks and Caicos Islands for the show.
During the flight to Heathrow on 7 February, cabin crew on the British Airways plane asked Johnson and Greenslade to tone down their behaviour when they were seen "kissing and behaving intimately" in their seats.
The defendants then became abusive after being repeatedly told to put facemasks on and being informed that they would not be served any more alcohol.
The hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday heard two stewardesses were the main target of their abuse.
After Mawhinney was told he would not be getting any more drinks, he swore at a stewardess saying: "Look up who my mum is - Baroness Scotland, I'm a gold card holder - go and get me a drink."
Mawhinney's mother served as attorney general between 2007 and 2010 and was the first woman to hold the post. Since 2016 she has served as secretary-general of the Commonwealth.
'Most shameful'
Mawhinney, of Mayfair, Westminster, Johnson, of Darlington, County Durham, and Greenslade, of Bexleyheath, each admitted being a person on board an aircraft failing to obey the lawful commands of a pilot for refusing to put on a facemask.
They also admitted a further count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour.
In a letter to the court, Mawhinney apologised, calling the incident "the most shameful and embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me".
Mohamed Reza Ally, for Johnson and Greenslade, said the pair's behaviour was "wholly out of character".
District Judge Deborah Wright said the trio had "acted with a profound sense of entitlement".
Each defendant was fined £1,500, told to pay £500 each to the two stewardesses, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £150 and £85 costs for their abusive behaviour.
They were ordered to pay a further £100 for refusing to put on their masks when told to by the captain.