Ex-Met detective jailed for trying to sext young girl in undercover sting
An ex-Met Police officer who tried to send "highly sexualised" messages to a 13-year-old girl has been jailed after he was caught in an undercover sting.
Det Con Mark Collins, 58, previously pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
He also admitted six counts of trying to engage in sexual communications with a child.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC jailed Collins at the Old Bailey for two years and four months.
The court heard Collins, from Fleet, in Hampshire, thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl when he sent pictures of his genitals over the Kik Messenger app while he was on holiday in Malta in November 2019.
He also commented on her "body developing" and talked about "naughty urges" and "being horny" in conversations that he said should be deleted.
But Collins, who joined the force in 1991, was in fact communicating with an undercover officer and was arrested at work in Bromley police station on 26 November.
The court heard some of the messages were sent when Collins's shift pattern suggested he was on duty, but prosecutor David Povall said it could not be proved to the criminal standard.
'Fall from grace'
Karen Robinson, defending, said Collins' offending had "no connection to his role or his duties as a police officer".
She said: "It is, for someone who held his position, a spectacular fall from grace.
"He must live with the shame and indignity his conduct has brought upon himself and others."
Judge Lucraft QC described the messages as being of a "highly sexualised nature".
Following his arrest, Collins was suspended from duty until he retired after 30 years service in February of this year - a month after his conviction.
He was found to have committed gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing on 21 April.
Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said Collins would have been sacked if he were still a serving officer.