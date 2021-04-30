Coronavirus: Surge testing in Redbridge after South African variant found
Surge testing is taking place in parts of east London after two cases of the South African Covid variant were found.
People living in Redbridge, east London, are being encouraged to get themselves tested to prevent the mutant strain spreading further.
Testing will be carried out in the IG1 and IG6 postcode areas and small parts of the IG5 and IG7 postcode areas, the Department of Health said.
The government said the people who had tested positive were self-isolating.
Parts of the IG1 postcode include the Cranbrook, Valentines and Ilford Town wards, while the areas of the IG6 postcode cover the Aldborough, Barkingside, Fairlop and Fullwell wards.
The areas within the IG5 and IG7 postcodes include parts of Hainault and Chigwell, Redbridge Council said.
The council's community testing team will be offering door-to-door PCR home testing in the affected areas for anyone aged over 11, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
People who do not have symptoms can get tested by visiting test sites at Ken Aston Square, Mildmay Road Car Park and Gants Hill Library Car Park.