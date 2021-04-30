Jimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Thames rescuer nominated for bravery award
- Published
A young man who died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman has been nominated for a bravery award.
City of London Police asked the Royal Humane Society to put forward Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi, saying his "bravery and selfless actions" should be recognised.
The 20-year-old's family described him as a "loving son" and "best friend" who is "irreplaceable".
His friends held a vigil in his memory at Bermondsey Spa Gardens on Friday.
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he jumped into the water at around midnight last Saturday after seeing a woman fall from London Bridge.
She, and a second man who went to her rescue, were both saved by the coastguard and the Met Police Marine Unit but Mr Olubunmi-Adewole could not be found.
His body was discovered about six hours later.
His father Michael Adewole said: "Jimi is a loving son and my best friend. He has a good heart and is always willing to help everyone around him. I'll forever miss him".
His mother Olasunkanmi Adewole said her son was "my strength, he takes care of me and everyone. I'm empty without Jimi. I pray to have peace in my life."
A police spokesperson said the force is "also looking to award Jimi a commissioner's commendation from Commissioner Ian Dyson".