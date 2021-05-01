Jack the Ripper museum in Whitechapel to be sold

A married mother of five, Mrs Nichols was known to her family as Polly. After splitting from her husband she is thought to have spent time in Lambeth Workhouse. She later got a job as a charwoman, but left her employers, stealing some clothes. She had greying hair, brown eyes and high cheekbones. She struggled with alcoholism and is believed to have made her living through prostitution until she was killed on 31 August 1888 at the age of 43.