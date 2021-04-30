Yat-Sen Chang: Leading ballet dancer 'did not assault students'
A former English National Ballet principal dancer has "no idea" why sexual assault allegations have been made against him, a court has heard.
Yat-Sen Chang is accused of groping female students while working in London between December 2009 and March 2016
The 49-year-old told Isleworth Crown Court he was a "kind person" and did not touch any of them inappropriately.
He denies two counts of assault by penetration on a female aged 16 or over and 12 counts of sexual assault.
Mr Chang, who was born in Cuba but lives in Kiel, Germany, is accused of assaulting four females who were aged between 16 and 18 at the time, while at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy.
The prosecution allege Mr Chang was "a man with power and prestige" which he used "to abuse younger women".
However, when asked in court whether he had done anything "towards any of these young women that was inappropriate or sexual?", he replied: "No."
He told the court he had advised students to get massages or do stretches to help with tight calves but had never offered to massage them.
When asked about his teaching methods, Mr Chang said: "I physically touch the dancer and say 'here is where I want the leg, here is where it goes', and that's how it is being taught."
The 49-year-old added there was no difference for a teacher in physically correcting a male or female dancer, or someone who was over or under 18.
When questioned by his barrister Kathryn Hirst whether he knew "why they [the defendants] would be making these accusations against you?", Mr Chang replied that he had "no idea".
During cross-examination, prosecutor Joel Smith asked about one of the complainants, who claimed Mr Chang had pinned her to the floor and rubbed his crotch against her.
Mr Chang replied that she was "lying" and "it didn't happen".
The trial continues.