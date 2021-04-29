Body found in Thames after boy's Tower Bridge fall
- Published
A body has been discovered in the search for a 13-year-old schoolboy who fell in the River Thames more than a week ago.
The Year 8 pupil was in his school uniform on his way to Ark Globe Academy in Southwark when he fell from Tower Bridge on 20 April.
The City of London Police force, which has been leading the search, confirmed that a body was found on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman said the boy's family had been informed.
She said: "At about midday on 28 April, a body was recovered from the River Thames by marine units which we believe to be that of a 13-year-old who has been missing since 20 April.
"At this time formal identification has not yet taken place."
