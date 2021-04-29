Paddington stabbing: Teenager charged with Ahmed Beker's murder
- Published
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in central London.
Ahmed Beker was wounded on the evening of 26 February in Paddington Green and died at the scene a short while later.
Jaden Forde, 18, from Sudbury in north-west London, was arrested by the Met Police on Wednesday. He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Beker, 19, was the cousin of Yousef Beker. The 17-year-old was stabbed to death on Edgware Road in 2019.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.