Photos by the homeless: Lockdown images feature in new exhibition
Photographs taken on £20 cameras by homeless people during the coronavirus lockdowns have been put on display at a London exhibition.
Out of Home provides an "utterly unique" perspective, organisers say.
Husband and wife Dan Barker and Lucy Wood, whose photographs have featured at the Royal Academy, came up with the original idea.
The images show "what life has been like, without a home, at a time we were all told to 'stay at home'," he said.
Proceeds from the exhibition will be divided between the photographers and St Martin-in-the-Fields church, by Trafalgar Square, which offers help to the homeless.
The six homeless people for whom cameras were bought have also had their photos compiled in a book.
Joe Pengelly, a rough sleeper based in Covent Garden, usually sells The Big Issue but has been unable to do so because of coronavirus restrictions.
"Obviously, the income's a good thing, but it's not the main thing," he said.
"Now I'll get known for something other than just begging or being homeless. There's another side to me, and hopefully people will see that. There's another side to everyone on the streets."
Mr Pengelly has stayed in a hostel for £120 per month during the pandemic.
He said: "When the lockdown started it was a nightmare. It was like a nuclear bomb had wiped out all but a tenth of London's population."
Another photographer, Kelly Francis, 39, died unexpectedly during the making of the project.
She had just used money she had saved to pay for longer-term accommodation.
"The last picture on her roll is in the dark. It's just her foot walking in the dark," Mr Barker said.
"That was the last picture she took and the last time I heard from her. It haunts me a bit."
Darren Fairbrass, 37, said taking part in the project had made life more fun for him and his dog Indie.
"I've lost count how many cameras I have actually filled, I just know it's a lot and have had fun doing them and made life out here a bit easier," he added.
The pictures will be displayed in an outdoor exhibition at St Martin-in-the-Fields until 31 July.