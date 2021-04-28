Fishmongers' Hall: Killer's family 'truly sorry' about attack
- Published
The brother of Fishmongers' Hall attacker Usman Khan has apologised to the families of those killed by the convicted terrorist.
The sibling, who cannot be named for legal reasons, addressed the families of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones who were both killed in November 2019.
Before giving evidence he told an inquest Khan's family were "truly sad and sorry" for what happened.
As a child, Khan would keep "everything to himself", he said.
Khan became involved in distributing extremist literature in 2008, and later admitted charges linked to a terrorist plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange.
The news of the conviction came as "a total shock" to Khan's family, the court heard.
After his release from prison in 2018, the witness said Khan would regularly visit the family home but would routinely dismiss any queries from them about his past.
Khan had engaged with prisoner education programme Learning Together and travelled to London on 29 November for the event at Fishmongers' Hall.
On the day of the attack, Khan hid in a toilet cubicle, shaved his bodily hair, and armed himself with the knives, the inquests heard.
After fatally stabbing Mr Merritt and Ms Jones he told those who tried to challenge him that he was "waiting for the police".
Later that day, Khan's mother became worried because she could not get hold of her son, the inquest heard.
"Her thing was that he might be hurt. He's not picking up the phone he might be hurt," Khan's brother explained.
Police came to their door and said Khan had been shot dead.
Khan's brother said he was shocked and his mother could not understand because of her poor English.
He added: "We totally condemn his actions."
The inquest into the deaths of Mr Merritt and Ms Jones continues.