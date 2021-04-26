Father of Thames hero 'Jimi' says son should be honoured
- Published
The father of a man who died after jumping into the Thames to rescue a woman says his son "was a very kind boy" who should be "honoured".
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi, entered the water at 00:10 BST on Saturday after spotting the woman fall.
His friend Bernard said he could hear the 20-year-old "scream his name" but could not see him as it was "pitch black everywhere".
The Coastguard rescued the woman who has now been discharged from hospital.
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's mother, Olasunkanmi Adewole, said she had started to hold her son's clothes close to her all the time because she could still smell his scent on them.
Earlier, the family described him as "the deepest and most wonderful man" and said that he deserved a medal for bravery.
His father Michael Adewola said: "He is a very unique and angelic soul, and I am proud of him, so proud.
"He is a hero, and always will be, I can't bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did, it was just like him to want to always try and help others.
"I want my son to be honoured and appreciated for what he has done. To rescue someone who fell in the river, my son died today. I want my son to be appreciated and honoured".
Tributes have also been paid by others who knew Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.
Vivek Singh, chief executive and executive chef of The Cinnamon Club, where Mr Olubunmi-Adewole worked, said he was "diligent, kind and passionate".
"We are absolutely devastated and are trying to come to terms with the tragic death of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole," he said.
"Jimi, as he was known to everyone at The Cinnamon Club, was a much-loved member of the front of house team and we are all reeling from this incredibly tragic news.
"He worked with The Cinnamon Club for over the year and was a diligent, kind and passionate young man, a real team player.
"What he did was a tremendous and selfless act of bravery, to save the life of a complete stranger.
"He will be remembered as a true hero."
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's body was found at about 06:00 on Saturday and has now been formally identified.
The woman who originally fell into the water, and a second man who attempted to go to her rescue were taken to St Thomas' Hospital and have since been discharged.
'Put others first'
On Monday, Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's school, Harris Academy Peckham, held a two-minute commemorative clap in his honour, with all students and staff gathering in the playground to remember him.
Rebecca Hickey, the school's executive principal, said it was very emotional.
"He was quite a character, he would never be seen without a smile. He was known for his slightly cheeky, optimistic outlook. He was very popular, incredibly popular amongst his peers and obviously he leaves them devastated in his wake," she said.
"Anyone who knew him remotely well would not have been surprised at the actions he took. He put others in front of himself at all times.
"He was a very gentlemanly young man. He had a clear set of moral values and his manners were very gentlemanly, he would hold doors open, and if anybody ahead of him failed to do that he would have been morally outraged and make that clear."
Ms Hickey said the school intended to work with his family to find a way to continue his memory in a way they would want them to.
"He will always be a hero within our community," she added.
'Beacon of warmth'
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter that Mr Olubunmi-Adewole "was the best of us".
"A true hero of our city who gave his life trying to save another," he wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of tragic loss."
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted it was a "truly selfless act of heroism from a brave young man".
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was also a member of Athenlay Football Club in south-east London and a minute's silence was held at all of their matches on Sunday.
Tony Underwood, from the club, later tweeted: "Saw my first swallow of the summer yesterday. Hope his family can also see his soul now as a beacon of warmth and hope for us all. RIP #JimiTheHero."