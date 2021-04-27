Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Friend describes Thames rescue attempt
- Published
The friend of a man who died after jumping into the River Thames in central London to rescue a woman has described what happened.
Bernard Kosia said he was walking along London Bridge with Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole at about midnight on Saturday when they heard a woman screaming.
He said she was crying for her life, shouting: "Help, I'm going to die".
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was one of two men who jumped in to save her, but his body was recovered about six hours later.
Mr Kosia said that after they spotted the woman in the water, another man ran up to them, took his trousers off, looked at Mr Olubunmi-Adewole - who was known as Jimi to his friends - and asked 'can you swim?', to which he replied 'yeah'.
"These are the things Jimi would do because he could swim, he's a positive swimmer, we've gone to a lido, to a swimming centre and he can swim," he said.
"Immediately after that he gave me the phone, he told me 'Bern you stay here, you can't swim, you make sure the police are coming'. I said 'yeah, I will' and then they both got in."
Mr Kosia said he saw both men jump in and swim towards the woman.
"As I was on the phone I could hear Jimi screaming my name," he continued.
"He was screaming my name, he was screaming my name. I couldn't even see him. It was just pitch black, everywhere, and I was trying to see if I could see him."
Mr Kosia said as he stood overlooking the river, all he could hear was his name echoing. Immediately after that the police arrived and sat him down.
The coastguard and the Met Police's marine unit rescued the woman and the other man, but they could not locate Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.
The 20-year-old's body was found several hours later at about 06:00.
Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's family have described him as "the deepest and most wonderful man" and said he deserved a medal for bravery
His father Michael Adewola said: "I can't bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did."
He added: "It was just like him to want to always try and help others. He is a hero, and always will be."