Fares Maatou death: Boy, 14, in court over Newham stabbing
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged over the fatal stabbing of another teenager in east London.
Fares Maatou, 15, died after suffering stab injuries to his upper body at the scene of the attack in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon.
The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He spoke at Stratford Youth Court only to confirm his name, age and address.
The court heard a "knife cane" - a type of modified walking stick hiding a blade - was used to stab Fares, after a fight broke out.
The victim had been riding on an electric scooter before the stabbing, the court was told. Fares was previously reported to be 14 years old, but his correct age has since been established.
The defendant from Grays, Essex, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday remains in police custody.
Two other 15-year-old boys held in connection with the death have been bailed to a date in late May.