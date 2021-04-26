Fishmongers' Hall terror victim 'stabbed as he defended himself'
One of the victims of the Fishmongers' Hall terror attack was stabbed "multiple times" as he tried to defend himself, an inquest has heard.
Usman Khan, 28, killed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at a prisoner education event in London on 29 November 2019.
Forensic pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl said Mr Merritt suffered 15 injuries during a struggle with Khan.
He said Ms Jones was stabbed only once but "severe force would have been deployed" by her attacker.
Jurors at London's Guidhall were shown computerised images of the injuries sustained by the two victims during the attack at the Learning Together event.
Dr Fegan-Earl told them Mr Merritt's wounds to his arms and torso were "indicative of a dynamic assault with significant defensive posturing".
He continued: "What I mean by that is, an individual who is assaulted with a knife, if they are capable of anticipating a blow, the natural reaction is to raise the arm to defend themselves."
The pathologist said that "extreme force was used" against Mr Merritt and gave a cause of death as shock and haemorrhage caused by a stab wound to the chest.
Speaking about Ms Jones, Dr Fegan-Earl said the 23-year-old was stabbed once above the collarbone, which had cut through large blood vessels to her arm, causing "catastrophic bleeding".
He told jurors it was likely the injury was caused by a knife with a single sharp cutting edge and said: "In my view, on a three-point scale of mild, moderate and severe, I was of the view that severe force would have been deployed."
Dr Fegan-Earl said the cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage, due to a stab wound to the chest.
The inquest hearing continues.