Fares Maatou: Boy, 14, charged with pizza restaurant murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Fares Maatou who was stabbed outside an east London pizza restaurant.
Fares, also 14, died at the scene of the attack on Barking Road, Newham, at 16:30 BST on Friday.
Witnesses said he was wearing his school uniform when he was stabbed.
Two boys, 14 and 15, were held on suspicion of murder on Friday. The charged boy is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.
The 14-year-old also also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, while the 15-year-old remains in custody.
Police believe Fares was in possession of an e-scooter when he was attacked, but officers are keeping "an open mind" as to the motive for the attack.