Boy, 14, stabbed to death outside Newham pizza restaurant named
- Published
A 14-year-old boy stabbed to death outside an east London pizza restaurant has been named by police.
Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack on Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly before 16:00 BST and found the teenager with stab injuries.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead half an hour later.
The force said it was believed Fares was attacked with "a large bladed item".
Two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, while another 15-year-old boy was also held in connection with the incident, a spokesman added.
A post-mortem examination is still due to take place.
Floral tributes and balloons have been placed outside the Zzetta Soul Fired Pizza restaurant.
A close friend of Fares said he had been a "really nice" person who "loved life".
The tearful 15-year-old, accompanied by her mother, said: "He would just be there for you.
"If you ever needed him, he would be there. He had nothing to do with the gang stuff around here.
"He was happy. He loved life."
Her mother, 33, from Stratford, said her daughter, who had been friends with Fares since nursery, had been left "heartbroken" and had not stopped crying "since she found out".
Det Ch Insp Perry Benton said Fares's family were, "of course, absolutely devastated".
"I have assured them of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing," he said.
"They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them."
He added that officers had "received a good deal of information from local people".
"I thank them for that, and ask anyone with information or any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward."