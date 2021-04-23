Fishmongers' Hall: Usman Khan described education project as 'kind of family'
A convicted terrorist described an educational project as a "kind of family", eight months before he killed two of its members during a conference.
Usman Khan stabbed Learning Together delegates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at Fishmongers' Hall, London Bridge, in November 2019.
The inquests into their deaths were shown a video in which Khan praised the project for "accepting people".
He said it was "working together for the betterment of us all".
The scheme, which brings together offenders and people from higher education to study alongside each other, is based at the University of Cambridge, and the conference was arranged as a fifth-anniversary party.
Khan had become involved in Learning Together while in prison serving a sentence for terror offences.
Jurors at the inquests at London's Guildhall were shown footage of a "thank you" message for the programme recorded at his home in Stafford, where he lived after his release from prison in December 2018.
In the clip, Khan grinned and said: "Hi, my name is Usman, and basically I'm gonna explain to you how I got to do Learning Together."
He described how doing creative writing - a course he would later study with Learning Together while in category A Whitemoor Prison - had really helped him, having had "no TV, no social situations" during his time in isolation.
Khan said: "I could express myself, in a way nobody can stop you.
"But what was different about Learning Together was breaking the barriers, accepting people for who they are."
He added: "There has to be an understanding. Learning Together is working together for the betterment of us all.
"It was also Learning Together - it was kind of family... It is making a difference, and I cannot stress that enough.
"It let out my personality, I am comfortable with who I am."
Khan then read a short poem he wrote, called In The Darkness, which included the line: "A single seed planted in mud becomes a strong tree."
Jurors have been told that there was intelligence suggesting that Khan was possibly planning an attack and that he had been involved in radicalising others in prison.
Learning Together co-founder Dr Ruth Armstrong wept as she told the inquests that the programme had never received any such information.
"We had absolutely no indication of any concerns regarding Usman Khan and if we had of course would have made different decisions," she said.
"My expectation is a decision would have been made to remove him."
After his rampage at Fishmonger's Hall, Khan was chased on to London Bridge by fellow attendees, including a serving and former offender, before he was shot dead by police.
The inquest hearing continues.