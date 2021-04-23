BBC News

Hendon murder: Drill rapper who blamed identical twin jailed

image copyrightMet Police
image captionJavell Hall will spent at least 19 years in prison

A drill rapper who tried to deflect the blame on to his identical twin after a new father was stabbed to death has been jailed.

DNA matching the profile of 18-year-old Javell Hall was found on the sheath of a knife used to murder Asante Campbell in north London, the Old Bailey heard.

Asked about the DNA, Hall said: "I never touched that knife. If it's not mine it must be [my twin brother's]."

He was given a life sentence, with a minimum prison term of 19 years.

Co-defendant Kofi Abusah, 19, received the same sentence for the rail worker's murder.

Mr Campbell was attacked by a group of males on an estate in Hendon on 29 February 2020.

The 24-year-old, who was stabbed through his car window, had been waiting to meet a colleague before setting off for a night shift.

Earlier, he had kissed his fiancée and baby daughter goodnight.

image copyrightMet Police
image captionAsante Campbell "just loved helping people", his mum said

In a victim impact statement, Mr Campbell's mother Angela paid tribute to his "infectious presence" and charitable nature.

Mrs Campbell told the Old Bailey how he stepped in to play football with a lone boy in a park; supported the family of a suicidal girl; and even dropped a total stranger at the airport.

'Life shattered'

She said: "All this was done with a smile on his face, with him often saying: 'I just love helping people.'"

Mr Campbell and his "childhood sweetheart" fiancée shared a unique bond, his mother said.

image copyright@999London
image captionMr Campbell was found with stab wounds in Parson Street, Hendon

"Her life has been shattered and their exciting plans for the future crushed. Their lives [were] seemingly complete with the birth of their beautiful baby girl just weeks before he was taken - he absolutely doted on her."

The court heard how Hall had evaded arrest until June last year, travelling to Leeds and Manchester.

The rapper had a previous conviction for having a large combat knife in September 2016, shortly before his 14th birthday.

At the time of the murder he was on court bail over an incident at a supermarket, over which others went on to admit affray.

