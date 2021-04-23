Boy stabbed to death in Newham, east London
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in east London.
Met Police officers, who are treating the case as murder, were called to Barking Road in Newham at about 16:00 BST.
The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene and officers are trying to find and tell his family.
A crime scene cordon is in place and there will be an increased police presence in the area. No arrests have been made.
