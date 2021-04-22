Met Police officer in court over death of pedestrian
- Published
A Met Police officer has appeared in court charged with causing the death of an 83-year-old man by careless driving.
PC Daniel Bowen was allegedly driving a marked police van that struck a pedestrian crossing the road in East Ham, east London, on 15 July.
The victim, named at Westminster Magistrates' Court as Peter Dawes, died in hospital on 3 August.
Prosecutors allege Mr Dawes would have been visible to the driver for some time before he was struck.
PC Bowen, based at Stratford police station, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
He did not give an indication of a plea to a single charge of causing death by careless driving, which says he was driving a Mercedes Sprinter "without due care and attention".
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told PC Bowen: "Your case is too serious for this court. It is going to be allocated to the crown court to be dealt with."
PC Bowen, 27, of Hornchurch, east London, was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 20 May.