Fishmongers' Hall: Prison chaplain 'conned' by 'remorseful' terrorist
- Published
A prison chaplain has admitted he may have been "conned" by a convicted terrorist who seemingly showed remorse for he actions.
Usman Khan was freed in December 2018 after serving a jail term over a plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange.
Less than a year later, he killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 28, at Fishmongers' Hall near London Bridge.
The Rev Paul Foster has been giving evidence at the inquests into their deaths at London's Guildhall.
Mr Foster, who worked with prisoners of all faiths, said Khan had engaged positively with programmes looking at his offending and the impact of his crimes.
He added: "[Khan] had conversations with me about wanting to change and make a fresh start - to pay more attention to the ripple effect of his actions."
Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked: "Would it have surprised you that, around the time Usman Khan was... engaged in victim awareness, there was intelligence he was trying to radicalise other prisoners?"
Mr Foster said it would.
Mr Hough also said that, at the time of his release, there was intelligence that Khan might commit an attack.
Mr Foster replied: "That would be a surprise.
"If that intelligence is correct, he was obviously presenting himself in a way that was likely to deceive the likes of myself and others."
He added: "I'm open to say I am wrong, and it is possible I have been conned."
Mr Foster also said Khan had spoken "openly and emotionally" during a discussion session with a victim of crime.
He added: "We were being presented with a lot of positive things about his behaviour - even some of the prisoners were telling me... in one instance a chap lost his son to a murder and Usman was the person at his door offering his condolences and asking if he could help."
The chaplain described one session with Khan in which he professed "some shame" about the impact his crime had on the Muslim community.
"He appeared to show remorse for what he had done," Mr Foster said.
The inquest hearing continues.