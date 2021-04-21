Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Coroner calls for air pollution law change after girl's death
A coroner has called for a change in the law after air pollution led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London, died in 2013.
An inquest had found air pollution "made a material contribution" to her death.
Coroner Phillip Barlow said there is "no safe level of particulate matter" in the air and called for national pollution limits to be reduced.
