Man charged over Buckingham Palace trespass

image captionPolice said a man was arrested attempting to enter a service yard at Buckingham Palace on Thursday

A man who allegedly tried to break into Buckingham Palace while carrying a knife has been charged.

Police said a man had been arrested on Thursday morning attempting to enter a service yard through a gate at the rear of the royal residence in London.

Chorrie Thompson, 46, of Ashcombe Park, Neasden, has been charged with trespass on a protected site and possession of a blade in a public place.

He is due appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

