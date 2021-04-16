Joshua White death: Trio guilty of murdering man stabbed in the heart
- Published
A masked gang of three have been convicted of fatally stabbing a man in the heart in Hackney, east London.
Joshua White was found with stab wounds on 26 April 2019.
Taylar Isaac, 20 and David Kerrigan, 20, were both found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey and Theo Momodu, 18, had previously admitted the same charge.
The trio were also found guilty of attempting to murder Rikkardo Butler on the same day.
A fourth defendant, Harley McGivern, 20, from Hackney was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
All four will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 23 April.
Pink roller skates
During the trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of a young girl on pink rollerskates being sent flying by Mr White as he was chased by the gang, who were all armed with swords and knives.
The footage showed the six-year-old playing outside a grocery store in Frampton Park Road
The girl is then knocked to the ground as the men tried to attack 29-year-old Mr White.
He is seen checking on her welfare - his last act - before getting up and running towards the shop, only to be repeatedly stabbed.
In the video, Isaac can be seen to the left of picture crouching behind a bin.
He is followed into frame by Momodu, who attacks Mr White as he attempts to escape into the shop.
The foot of Mr Kerrigan can briefly be seen at the bottom left of the CCTV that was shown to jurors.
All three attackers fled the scene in a car as Mr White collapsed inside the shop.
A post mortem found he had four separate stab wounds - one to the front of his chest and three to his back.