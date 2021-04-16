Sydenham death: Woman charged with murdering teenager Levi Ernest-Morrison
A 36-year-old mother has been remanded into custody charged with the murder of a teenager in Sydenham, south London.
Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, was fatally stabbed just yards from his home at the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road on the evening of 10 April.
Judge Anne Molyneux said Nichola Leighton, of Sydenham, will enter a plea at the Old Bailey on 2 July.
Ms Leighton did not appear at Friday's preliminary hearing due to Covid regulations at Bronzefield Prison.
Defence barrister Neil Ross did not make a bail application on her behalf.
