Sarah Everard: Woman arrested over disappearance has bail extended
- Published
A woman in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard, has had her bail extended by the Met Police.
Ms Everard's body was found in woodland in Kent more than a week after she was last seen on 3 March.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has now been bailed until early June
She was arrested at the same time as PC Wayne Couzens, who has been charged with murder.
Ms Everard, 33, visited a friend in the Clapham Junction area on 3 March and left at about 21:00 GMT to make what was roughly a 2.5-mile (4km) journey home.
She never arrived and was reported missing by her boyfriend the next day.
Her body was found a week later inside a builder's bag in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, and was identified using dental records.
In an update into the investigation, the Met said two post-mortem examinations have now taken place but no cause of death has been released.
PC Couzens, 48, of Deal was charged with Ms Everard's murder and kidnap.
He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on 9 July.
At a previous hearing a provisional trial date was earmarked for 25 October at the Old Bailey.