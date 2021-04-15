Covid: Surge testing needed to 'get ahead of infection'
- Published
Surge testing in areas where the South African variant has been found means officials can "get ahead of the infection", a health director has said.
Residents in Wandsworth, Lambeth and parts of Barnet and Southwark are being urged to get Covid tests.
Prof Kevin Fenton, London's regional director of Public Health England, said the move was required as variants could "spread relatively quickly".
He added surge testing would continue in order to manage Covid in the future.
More than half a million people have been offered tests in Wandsworth and Lambeth after 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases were identified.
Those living in the Rotherhithe ward of Southwark are also being offered tests, while home-testing kits are being delivered in the N3 postcode area of Barnet.
According to government figures, a total of 544 confirmed and probable cases of the South African variant were found in the country overall up to 7 April.
Prof Fenton told the Today programme that more genetic sequencing of positive Covid-19 tests had led to the identification of cases.
He said the lifting of lockdown restrictions meant that "even small numbers of variants... can have the potential to spread relatively quickly" and "that is why we have such a proactive programme of screening".
"We need to get ahead of the infection, and not keep following behind it," he said.
The professor added that surge testing and vaccines were among the measures required to manage Covid in the future.
"These are the package of interventions that we will need to be getting used to as we enter this 'new normal' of living," he said.
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
Case totals for some local authorities in England fell on Friday due to a change in the way the government reports the results of lateral flow tests.