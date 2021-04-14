Sydenham stabbing: Woman charged with murder of teenager
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the stabbing of a teenage boy in south-east London.
Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, was fatally wounded in Sydenham on the evening of Saturday 10 April.
He was found at about 19:20 BST and treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.
Nichola Leighton, 36, also from Sydenham, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and police inquiries are continuing.
The Met say their inquiries include looking to identify any other people involved.
