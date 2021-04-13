The Mall: Man carrying axe arrested by Met Police
Police have arrested a man who was carrying an axe on The Mall in London.
Officers were on patrol in the area at 18:30 BST and detained the man, thought to be in his 40s, on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.
The Met said he was taken to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning and there were no reports of anyone being injured.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
