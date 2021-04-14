Covid-19: Surge testing extended to Southwark over variant case
Surge testing will take place in a third London borough after a case of the Covid-19 South African variant was found.
Residents in a "targeted area" within the SE16 postcode in Southwark are being urged to get tested.
All identified cases are isolating or have completed their isolation and their contacts have been traced.
On Wednesday, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Additional testing will be taking place in a targeted area within SE16 in Southwark after a confirmed case of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa was found."
He said it was "vital" that those being asked to take a test in the area do so.
"This testing is essential to help monitor and suppress the spread of the virus, so I urge everyone contacted in this area and all those living and working in Wandsworth and in Lambeth to book their tests as soon as possible," the mayor added.
The latest variant case was detected in the Rotherhithe ward and Southwark Council is working closely with Public Health England to try to limit any potential spread of the virus.
Covid-19 tests are being delivered to properties in the immediate area and residents aged 11 and over are being asked to take a test.
They can also collect and drop off a Home Testing kit from Canada Water Library Theatre between 09:00 and 17:00 BST every day.
A temporary testing site is also being opened at Deal Porter Square, next to the library.
Meanwhile, some people have taken to Twitter to complain about long queues at test sites in Lambeth on Wednesday.
Isobel Knight said: "I waited in line for over an hour this morning for the Lambeth surge testing.... If I didn't have Covid before, I probably do now."
So I waited in line for over an hour this morning for the Lambeth surge testing... only one pen for this whole queue? If I didn’t have covid before, I probably do now... pic.twitter.com/wmuBoUpEL0— Isobel Knight (@IsobelSylviaAnn) April 14, 2021
Beth Eyre said: "I queued for two hours this morning and still no test as had to leave the queue to go to work."
@lambeth_council if you’re going to ask the entire borough to test for Covid, increase the testing capacity. Queued for 2 hours this morning and still no test as had to leave the queue to go to work... pic.twitter.com/qTEqYW3qj7— Beth (@beth_eyre) April 14, 2021
A Lambeth Council spokesperson said it has increased capacity to ensure queues are manageable.
"We have eight testing sites available for Lambeth residents with more mobile testing units being added, as well as sites open in neighbouring Wandsworth they can use," the spokesperson said.
"These will remain open for a fortnight. Tests are also available by post."
Surge testing was previously carried out in three postcode areas of Lambeth in February after a case of the South African variant was discovered.
In March, intensive testing was put in place in three areas of Wandsworth borough following a small number of cases.