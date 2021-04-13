BBC News

Bushy Park: Police hunt men after family injured in dog attack

image captionIt is thought the men ran off towards Vicarage Road near Bushy Park after the attack

Police are looking for three men after a family were attacked by a dog while hunting for Easter eggs at a south London park.

A mother, father and two children were playing in Bushy Park, Hampton, when the dog ran over without a lead.

Police arrived at 17:44 BST on 4 April to find a mother and her nine-year-old daughter suffering from deep bite wounds, the Met said.

The dog had also bitten the girl's 10-year-old brother on the arm.

image captionThe dog was not on its leash at the time of the attack, police said

The family were treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Three men had been seen in the vicinity just before the attack, a Met spokeswoman said.

The individual believed to be the dog's owner is described by police as a light-skinned black male with a moustache and hair on his chin, wearing a yellow and black top and black trousers.

It is thought the trio ran off towards Vicarage Road and anyone who recognises them is urged to contact police.

